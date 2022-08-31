U.S. gets warrant to seize $45 mln airplane owned by Russian energy firm Lukoil
WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The United States obtained a warrant to seize a $45 million aircraft owned by Russian energy firm PJSC Lukoil (LKOH.MM), the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
"The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas authorized the seizure," the department said in a statement. The aircraft flew into and out of Russia in violation of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s sanctions against Russia, the Justice Department added.
