U.S. gets warrant to seize $45 mln airplane owned by Russian energy firm Lukoil

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Lukoil company is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The United States obtained a warrant to seize a $45 million aircraft owned by Russian energy firm PJSC Lukoil (LKOH.MM), the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas authorized the seizure," the department said in a statement. The aircraft flew into and out of Russia in violation of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s sanctions against Russia, the Justice Department added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.