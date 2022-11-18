U.S. govt official: meeting on N.Korea on sidelines of APEC was "very productive and free flowing"

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, right, holds a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, middle, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo of the Republic of Korea, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, left, to consult North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launch at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Haiyun Jiang/Pool via REUTERS

BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. government official said on Friday that the United Nations security council should meet to discuss North Korea's latest missile launches.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris' meeting on the sidelines of an APEC summit in Bangkok on Friday with leaders from South Korea, Japan, Canada, New Zealand and others was "very productive and free flowing", the official said.

