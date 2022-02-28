U.S. halts operations at embassy in Belarus, OKs evacuation from U.S. embassy in Moscow

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2022. Carolyn Kaster/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Operations at the U.S. embassy in Minsk have been suspended and non-emergency employees and family members are authorized to voluntarily depart the U.S. embassy in Moscow, Secretary of State Blinken said in a statement on Monday.

"We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine," Blinken said.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson; editing by Susan Heavey

