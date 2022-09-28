U.S. has considered reinforcing arms embargoes against Myanmar military -State Dept official















WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The United States has considered reinforcing arms embargoes against the military of Myanmar, James O'Brien, the U.S. State Department head of sanctions coordination, told a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

(The story corrects to make clear O'Brien said U.S. has considered reinforcing arms embargoes against Myanmar military.)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Mark Porter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.