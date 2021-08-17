Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. has no current plans to deploy military to Haiti -U.S. national security advisor

Injured people are treated at a hospital after Saturday's 7.2 magnitude quake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The United States has no current plans to deploy U.S. military personnel to Haiti after an earthquake that killed at least 1,400 people, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

Sullivan told reporters it was too early to gauge the impact of the earthquake on Haiti's political process, and U.S. officials were in the process of assessing that.

He said the main focus now was getting a team from the U.S. Agency for International Development "out and active" to address the disaster, and that U.S. Coast Guard elements and U.S. Southern Command were providing logistical support for the emergency response.

