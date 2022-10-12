U.S. has not had consular access to Griner since August -State Dept















WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States has not had consular access to Brittney Griner, an American detained in Russia, since the beginning of August, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

Price added that the United States seeks regular and consistent consular access to Griner and other Americans detained in Russia.

Reporting by Simon Lewis and Kanishka Singh; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis; editing by Jonathan Oatis











