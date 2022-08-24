U.S. has responded to Iran's comments on EU nuclear text for revival of pact -State Dept

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington, U.S. March 10, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The United States has responded to Iran's comments on the European Union's "final" text for revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.

"We received Iran’s comments on the EU’s proposed final text through the EU. Our review of those comments has now concluded. We have responded to the EU today," Price said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Arshad Mohammed;

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.