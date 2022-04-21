U.S. helping collect evidence of possible war crimes in Ukraine -attorney general

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is flanked by Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco as he announces enforcement actions against Russia, during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - The United States has been in contact with Ukraine's prosecutor and is assisting with the preservation and collection of evidence of war crimes committed by Russia, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.