U.S. helping collect evidence of possible war crimes in Ukraine -attorney general
NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - The United States has been in contact with Ukraine's prosecutor and is assisting with the preservation and collection of evidence of war crimes committed by Russia, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday.
Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler
