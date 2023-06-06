U.S. hopes Modi visit 'consecrates' India as most important partner -Campbell

Inauguration of India's new parliament building in New Delhi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries a sengol as Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla looks on during the inauguration of new Parliament building in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2023. India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's top official for the Indo-Pacific region said on Tuesday he hoped a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "consecrates" the relationship with India as the most important for the U.S. in the world.

Kurt Campbell told the Hudson Institute think tank India was playing a "critical role" globally and not just a strategically.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next