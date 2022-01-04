U.S. hopes for progress on Iran nuclear talks this week

State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks on the situation in Afghanistan at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S. August 18, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Nuclear deal talks with Iran in Vienna have shown modest progress and the United States hopes to build on that this week, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.

Indirect U.S.-Iran talks are taking place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal.

A U.N. resolution in 2015 called upon Iran to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons following an agreement with six world powers.

Tehran says it has never pursued the development of nuclear weapons.

"There was some modest progress in the talks last week," Price told reporters. "We hope to build on that this week."

