U.S. House members ask Meta to address pro-Russian disinformation on Facebook in Slovakia
WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - Members of the U.S. House intelligence committee sent a letter to Meta (FB.O) CEO Mark Zuckerberg this week asking Facebook to address what it called pro-Russian disinformation on the company's platforms in Slovakia, the committee said in a statement on Tuesday.
Reporting by Chris Gallagher
