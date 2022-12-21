U.S. to impose new controls on Iranian-supplied drones to Russia - Bloomberg news















Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is set to announce new export controls on Wednesday targeting Iranian drones and drone parts Russia has used in Ukraine since its invasion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The export controls announcement would coincide with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's trip to Washington and could be part of a larger sanctions package, Bloomberg said.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Mark Porter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.