U.S. imposes visa restrictions on Russian military officers, targets maritime sector

Russian and U.S. flags are pictured before talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Sunday announced a raft of visa bans and a new policy of visa restrictions on more than 2,500 Russian military officials and Russian-backed forces in Ukraine, according to a department fact sheet.

The State Department also said it designated eight Russian maritime-related companies and added 69 vessels to a U.S. Treasury Department sanctions list.

