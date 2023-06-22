US, India agree to terminate six disputes at WTO -US statement

U.S. President Joe Biden hosts India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official White House State Visit in Washington
U.S. President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk through the Colonnade to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, U.S., June 22, 2023. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and India have agreed to terminate six outstanding disputes at the World Trade Organization, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said in a statement on Thursday after a meeting between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India also agreed to remove retaliatory tariffs on certain U.S. products including chickpeas, lentils, and other goods, the statement said.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Eric Beech

