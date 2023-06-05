US, India conclude roadmap for defence industrial cooperation

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits India
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin shakes hands with India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on the day of his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, June 5, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI, June 5 (Reuters) - India and the United States have concluded a roadmap for defence industrial cooperation between the two countries for the next few years, the Indian government said in a statement on Monday.

The roadmap was finalised during a meeting between U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

Reporting by Sakshi Dayal

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next