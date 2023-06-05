US, India conclude roadmap for defence industrial cooperation
NEW DELHI, June 5 (Reuters) - India and the United States have concluded a roadmap for defence industrial cooperation between the two countries for the next few years, the Indian government said in a statement on Monday.
The roadmap was finalised during a meeting between U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.
Reporting by Sakshi Dayal
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.