US, India conclude roadmap for defence industrial cooperation















NEW DELHI, June 5 (Reuters) - India and the United States have concluded a roadmap for defence industrial cooperation between the two countries for the next few years, the Indian government said in a statement on Monday.

The roadmap was finalised during a meeting between U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

Reporting by Sakshi Dayal











