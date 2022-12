Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will lead the U.S. delegation attending the Jan. 1 inauguration of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, according to a source briefed on the matter.

Reporting by Nichola Groom; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Mark Porter











