U.S., Iran to have indirect discussions in Doha this week -State Dept

Iran's and U.S.' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

June 27 (Reuters) - The United States and Iran will have indirect discussions in Doha this week, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said, adding that Iran needs to decide to drop additional demands that go beyond the 2015 nuclear deal.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Madrid; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis in Washington

