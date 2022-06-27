1 minute read
U.S., Iran to have indirect discussions in Doha this week -State Dept
June 27 (Reuters) - The United States and Iran will have indirect discussions in Doha this week, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said, adding that Iran needs to decide to drop additional demands that go beyond the 2015 nuclear deal.
Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Madrid; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis in Washington
