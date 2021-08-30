U.S. issues COVID-19 'do not travel' advisory for Switzerland

Travellers make their way to the gates at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, as domestic travel picks up across the United States as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case numbers drop, in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Seth Herald

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday both warned against travel to Switzerland, Azerbaijan and Estonia because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries.

The CDC raised its travel advisory to "Level Four: Very High" for those countries, telling Americans they should avoid travel there, while the State Department issued "do not travel" advisories.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

