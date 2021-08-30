World
U.S. issues COVID-19 'do not travel' advisory for Switzerland
WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday both warned against travel to Switzerland, Azerbaijan and Estonia because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries.
The CDC raised its travel advisory to "Level Four: Very High" for those countries, telling Americans they should avoid travel there, while the State Department issued "do not travel" advisories.
