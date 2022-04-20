1 minute read
U.S, Japan, Australia and New Zealand concerned by Solomon Islands-China pact
April 19 (Reuters) - The United States, Japan, New Zealand and Australia are concerned by a security pact between China and the Solomon Islands, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Officials from the four countries represented also shared concerns about a proposed security framework between the Solomon Islands and the People's Republic of China (PRC) and its serious risks to a free and open Indo-Pacific," National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.
