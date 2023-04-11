U.S., Japan, South Korea defence officials to meet on Friday, Japan says















TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japan announced on Tuesday it will hold trilateral defence talks with the United States and South Korea on Friday in Washington to discuss regional issues including North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

The three countries last week expressed deep concern over North Korea's "malicious" cyber activities to support its weapons programmes in a joint statement issued in Seoul. read more

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christopher Cushing











