U.S. joins Britain in targeting those behind Navalny poisoning -joint statement

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States is joining with Britain in taking action against those responsible for poisoning Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the two countries said in a joint statement released by the U.S. State Department on Friday.

The statement did not outline any specific actions. Britain earlier on Friday detailed sanctions against seven individuals it said were Russian intelligence operatives suspected of being involved in attacking Navalny. read more

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

