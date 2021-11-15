World
U.S journalist Danny Fenster says he wasn't starved or beaten in captivity in Myanmar
1 minute read
CAIRO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - American journalist Danny Fenster said upon arrival in Doha on Monday that he was not starved or beaten in captivity in Myanmar.
Fenster was released from prison on Monday after negotiations between former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson and the ruling military junta in Myanmar.
Reporting by Andrew Mills Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Mark Heinrich
