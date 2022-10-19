U.S. Justice Dept issues charges over alleged exports for Russian military















WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nearly a dozen individuals and several corporate entities have been charged with participating in unlawful schemes to export civil-military and dual-use technologies to Russia, the U.S. Justice Department announced on Wednesday.

Some of the technologies have been recovered in Ukraine, while another nuclear proliferation technology was intercepted before reaching Russian soil, the department said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Katharine Jackson; edited by Tim Ahmann











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.