Taliban condemns drone strike as violation of U.S. troop withdrawal agreement

KABUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The United States carried out a drone strike on a residence in Kabul over the weekend, the Taliban's chief spokesman said on Monday.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the attack took place on Sunday and the ruling Islamist extremists strongly condemned it as a violation of “international principles" and the 2020 agreement on a U.S. troop withdrawal.

Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar; Editing by Leslie Adler

