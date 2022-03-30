U.S. looking at options for more sanctions on Russia over Ukraine -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter after receiving a second coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccination at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The United States is looking at options to expand sanctions to impose on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and will have more to say about it in the coming days, White House spokesperson Kate Bedingfield said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the daily White House briefing, Bedingfield said President Joe Biden is continuing to look at options to expand sanctions and will have more information in coming days. Biden has imposed a wide variety of economic penalties aimed at punishing Russia.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler

