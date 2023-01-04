U.S. looks at ways to further target Iranian drone production, White House says















WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The United States is looking at ways to target Iranian drone production through sanctions and export controls, and is talking to private companies whose parts have been used in production, the White House said on Wednesday.

"We are assessing further steps we can take in terms of export controls to restrict Iran’s access to technologies used in drones," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

The United States has previously imposed sanctions on companies and people it accused of producing or transferring Iranian drones that Russia has used to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Kanishka Singh











