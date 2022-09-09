U.S. mediator says 'very good progress' in Lebanon-Israel maritime talks

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon August 1, 2022. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. mediator in talks to resolve a maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon said on Friday that the negotiations have made "very good progress."

Amos Hochstein landed in Lebanon on Friday morning for a lightning round of talks with top officials. He spoke immediately after a meeting with President Michel Aoun, deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab and head of General Security Abbas Ibrahim.

Reporting by Maya Gebeily Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

