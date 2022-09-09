1 minute read
U.S. mediator says 'very good progress' in Lebanon-Israel maritime talks
BEIRUT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. mediator in talks to resolve a maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon said on Friday that the negotiations have made "very good progress."
Amos Hochstein landed in Lebanon on Friday morning for a lightning round of talks with top officials. He spoke immediately after a meeting with President Michel Aoun, deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab and head of General Security Abbas Ibrahim.
