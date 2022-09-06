U.S. military to test launch an ICBM Wednesday, notifies Russia

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. military will test launch an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, the Pentagon said, adding it has notified Russia in advance.

A Pentagon spokesman described the test as routine and said it was meant to demonstrate the readiness of the U.S. military's ICBM forces.

The United States last month carried out a test of a Minuteman III ICBM, which had been delayed to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during a Chinese show of force near Taiwan. read more

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart

