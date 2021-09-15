Skip to main content

World

US move to dislodge France from Australia submarine deal is incoherent - French ministers

1 minute read

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The United States' decision to push France aside from a deal it had signed with Australia to procure submarines shows a lack of coherence at a time the two allies are facing common challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, France said on Thursday.

The French foreign and defence ministers also said in a statement that Australia's decision to renege on the contract went against the spirit of cooperation between the two countries.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · September 15, 2021 · 11:42 PM UTC

'A fantasy' to think U.N. can fix Afghanistan, Guterres says

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said any suggestion the world body can solve Afghanistan's problems is "a fantasy" and that its capacity to mediate for a more inclusive Taliban government is limited.

World
Canada's Trudeau slammed over rising inflation as election race tightens
World
New Democrats' Singh looks to dance his way to role as Canada's kingmaker
World
Taliban's Baradar says reports he was hurt in internal clash are false
World
Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large