U.S. must remember vow to support Taiwan, Pelosi says in Washington Post
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States must remember its vow "to support the defense of Taiwan" as its democracy remains "under threat" from China, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a Washington Post opinion piece published on Tuesday, moments after she arrived in Taiwan on a visit that risks bringing relations between Washington and Beijing to a new low.
Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Caitlin Webber
