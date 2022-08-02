U.S. must remember vow to support Taiwan, Pelosi says in Washington Post

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States must remember its vow "to support the defense of Taiwan" as its democracy remains "under threat" from China, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a Washington Post opinion piece published on Tuesday, moments after she arrived in Taiwan on a visit that risks bringing relations between Washington and Beijing to a new low.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Caitlin Webber

