U.S. Navy foils Iranian attempt to capture unmanned vessel in the Gulf - fleet statement
DUBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy foiled an attempt by Iran's Revolutionary Guards naval forces from capturing an unmanned surface vessel operated by the U.S. 5th Fleet in the Gulf, a fleet statement said on Tuesday.
Reporting by Alexnader Cornwell Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Angus MacSwan
