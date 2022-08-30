U.S. Navy foils Iranian attempt to capture unmanned vessel in the Gulf - fleet statement

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

DUBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy foiled an attempt by Iran's Revolutionary Guards naval forces from capturing an unmanned surface vessel operated by the U.S. 5th Fleet in the Gulf, a fleet statement said on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexnader Cornwell Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.