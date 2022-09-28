U.S. Navy ready to provide Nord Stream support -spokesperson















WARSAW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The United States Navy stands ready to provide support and assistance concerning the Nord Stream pipelines to its allies, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"We are aware of reports concerning leaks to the Nord Stream pipelines," Captain Tamara Lawrence, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "We stand ready to provide support and assistance in close coordination with our allies and partners, if needed."

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Justyna Pawlak, Marek Strzelecki











