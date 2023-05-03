U.S. notes "with disappointment" suspension of Turkish overflight permissions for Armenian airlines















WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - The United States notes "with disappointment" Turkey's announcement that it would suspend Armenian airline overflight permission, the U.S. Department of State said on Wednesday.

"The agreement that had previously been reached between these two countries to resume air connections had been a very important confidence building measure not just between these two countries, but again, for regional stability broadly," U.S. Department of State spokesman Vedant Patel said during a briefing.

"It's our sincere hope that Turkey and Armenia can continue to rebuild economic ties and open transportation links as well."

