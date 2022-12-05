U.S. NSC chief visits Brazil's Lula, discuss democracy, climate change















BRASILIA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met on Monday with Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and discussed strengthening democracy in the Americas, combating climate change and the situation in Haiti and Venezuela, Lula's top foreign policy advisor said.

Former foreign minister Celso Amorim told reporters after the almost two-hour meeting that no date was decided for a visit by Lula to the White House, though Lula said an official visit might have to wait until after he takes office on Jan. 1.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu, Anthony Boadle and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.