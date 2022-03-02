U.S. officials say China asked Russia to delay Ukraine war until after Beijing Olympics -NYT

2022 Beijing Olympics - Closing Ceremony - National Stadium, Beijing, China - February 20, 2022. The national flag of China and the flag of the International Olympic Comittee are pictured during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo

March 2 (Reuters) - Senior Chinese officials told senior Russian officials in early February not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing Biden administration officials and a European official.

The Times said a Western intelligence report indicates senior Chinese officials had some level of knowledge about Russia's plans or intentions to invade Ukraine before it started last week.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

