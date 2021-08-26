Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. officials strongly believe ISIS-Khorasan behind Kabul attack - source familiar with briefings

Injured people arrive at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021. ASVAKA NEWS/via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. officials strongly believe the ISIS-Khorasan group was behind the attack on Thursday at Kabul's airport, a source familiar with congressional briefings on Afghanistan said on Thursday.

A second U.S. government source familiar with intelligence activities said that while the U.S. government is still investigating, the airport attack has "all the hallmarks" of an ISIS-K attack.

