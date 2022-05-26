U.S. OKs potential sale of Chinook helicopters to Egypt, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of CH-47F Chinook helicopters and related equipment to Egypt for an estimated cost of $2.6 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Egypt had requested to buy 23 CH-47F Chinook helicopters, the Pentagon said, adding that the principal contractor will be Boeing Helicopter Co. (BA.N)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.