U.S. OKs potential sale of Chinook helicopters to Egypt, Pentagon says
WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of CH-47F Chinook helicopters and related equipment to Egypt for an estimated cost of $2.6 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
Egypt had requested to buy 23 CH-47F Chinook helicopters, the Pentagon said, adding that the principal contractor will be Boeing Helicopter Co. (BA.N)
