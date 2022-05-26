U.S. OKs potential sale of HIMARS launchers to Australia, Pentagon says

The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department had approved the potential sale of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) launchers and related equipment to Australia for an estimated cost of $385 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Australia requested to buy 20 HIMARS and other equipment, the Pentagon said. The principal contractors will be Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), L3Harris Corp (LHX.N) and Chelton Inc, it said.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.