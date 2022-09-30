U.S., Pacific Island nations vow to strengthen partnership in summit declaration

U.S. President Joe Biden poses with leaders from the U.S.- Pacific Island Country Summit, New Caledonia's President Louis Mapou, Tonga's Prime Minister Hu'akavemeiliku Siaosi Sovaleni, Palau's President Surangel Whipps Jr., Tuvalu's Prime Minister Kausea Natano, Federated States of Micronesia's President David Panuelo, Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape, Marshall Islands President David Kabua, Samoa's Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, French Polynesia's President Edouard Fritch and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown at the White House in Washington, U.S. September 29, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The United States and Pacific island nations vowed to strengthen their partnership in a declaration released on Thursday, the second day of a summit, as Washington tried to address their needs amid its concerns over China's role in the region.

"Pacific leaders welcome the United States’ commitment to enhance its engagement, including by expanding its diplomatic presence, the ties between our peoples, and U.S. development cooperation across the region," the declaration, released by the White House, said.

Reporting by Costas Pitas, David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina; editing by Kanishka Singh

