U.S. to pledge $1 billion in Ukraine aid, take 100,000 refugees

Locals clean the area at a residential district that was damaged by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File Photo

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - The United States will announce $1 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and a plan to accept up to 100,000 Ukraine refugees, a senior administration official said.

The United States is also launching the 'European Democratic Resilience Initiative' with $320 million in funding to support media freedom, social resistance, and human rights in Ukraine and nearby countries, the official said.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

