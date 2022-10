WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The United States believes diplomacy is the best way to address Iran's nuclear program but sees no imminent revival of the 2015 nuclear deal for now because of Tehran's injection of extraneous issues, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

Reporting By Humeyra Pamuk, Katharine Jackson, Simon Lewis and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chris Reese











