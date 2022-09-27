U.S. preparing new $1.1 billion arms package for Ukraine -U.S. officials















WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The United States is preparing a new $1.1 billion arms package for Ukraine's battle with Russia that will be announced soon, U.S. officials said on Tuesday as Washington awaits the outcome of what it calls "sham" referendums in Ukraine.

The package will be the latest installment in weaponry for Ukraine as it fights Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mike Stone and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.