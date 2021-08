U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks on Afghanistan during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday called the evacuation from Afghanistan an extraordinary success in his first public remarks since the United States withdrew its military from the country on Monday, ending a 20-year war.

