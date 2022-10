U.S. President Biden congratulates new British PM Sunak

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who became the country's third prime minister in two months on Tuesday.

"Together, I look forward to enhancing our cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity, including continuing our strong support for Ukraine," Biden said in a Twitter post.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Gallagher











