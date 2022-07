Air Force One arrives with U.S. President Joe Biden onboard for a three-day visit, in Lod near in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Israel on Wednesday, on the first stop in his first trip to the Middle East as president. He is due to make remarks at a greeting ceremony with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Reporting by Henriette Chacar

