U.S. President Biden spoke with King Charles III on Wednesday

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks to tout the benefits of the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act," at Boston Logan International Airport's Terminal E in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with King Charles III on Wednesday, the White House said, on the day Queen Elizabeth's coffin was taken in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Parliament.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.