U.S. President Biden spoke with King Charles III on Wednesday

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks to tout the benefits of the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act," at Boston Logan International Airport's Terminal E in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with King Charles III on Wednesday, the White House said, on the day Queen Elizabeth's coffin was taken in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Parliament.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.