U.S. President Biden spoke with King Charles III on Wednesday
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with King Charles III on Wednesday, the White House said, on the day Queen Elizabeth's coffin was taken in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Parliament.
Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mark Porter
