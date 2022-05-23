U.S. President Biden supports Japan becoming permanent member of the U.N. Security Council

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony for President Biden, at the Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan, May 23, 2022. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he supports Japan becoming a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, NHK public television said on Monday.

Calls have been rising recently for reform of the United Nations Security Council, where both Russia and China are permanent members.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Tom Hogue

