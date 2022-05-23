1 minute read
U.S. President Biden supports Japan becoming permanent member of the U.N. Security Council
TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he supports Japan becoming a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, NHK public television said on Monday.
Calls have been rising recently for reform of the United Nations Security Council, where both Russia and China are permanent members.
Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Tom Hogue
