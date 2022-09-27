U.S. to propose resolution at UN Security Council condemning Russia over referenda in Ukraine















WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Tuesday will introduce a resolution at the United Nations Security Council condemning referenda held by Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine, according to a U.S. official.

The resolution will call on member states not to recognize any altered status of Ukraine and also obligate Russia to withdraw its troops from its neighboring country, the official said.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Simon Lewis Editing by Chris Reese











