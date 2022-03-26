1 minute read
U.S. to provide $100 million in civilian security assistance to Ukraine- State Dept
TEL AVIV, March 26 (Reuters) - The United States intends to provide Ukraine with an additional $100 million in civilian security assistance, the State Department said on Saturday.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the assistance would be to build the capacity of the Ukrainian ministry of internal affairs with a view to aid "border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure."
Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Andrea Ricci
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.