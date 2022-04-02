U.S. to provide additional $300 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen walk past a Russian tank captured after fighting with Russian troops in the village of Lukyanivka outside Kyiv, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

April 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense will provide an additional $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine, to include laser-guided rocket systems, drones, and commercial satellite imagery services.

"This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities to Ukraine’s Armed Forces," Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Leslie Adler

