U.S. to provide additional $300 mln in security assistance to Ukraine
April 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense will provide an additional $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine, to include laser-guided rocket systems, drones, and commercial satellite imagery services.
"This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities to Ukraine’s Armed Forces," Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.
Reporting by Idrees Ali and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Leslie Adler
